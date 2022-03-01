Calling for Covid restrictions at border to end

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), pushed Tuesday to lift pandemic-related border restrictions in place since March 2020, calling on U.S. and Canada officials to follow guidance implemented by its health agencies.
In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives, Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, said it part, “Increased vaccination rates in the United States, Canada and around the world show that communities who have done the right thing and followed the science can return to a watchful sense of normalcy."
The U.S./Canada border first closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The Canadian border reopened on Aug. 9, 2021 and the U.S. reopened its border on Nov. 8, 2021 — but each with different restrictions.
The Canadian government has required a pre-entry COVID-19 test result regardless of vaccination status. Tests cost anywhere from $100 to more than $200 per traveler.
Bridge Commission CEO Ken Bieger said even with the border reopened, the tests have kept travelers from crossing with traffic at the Niagara region’s three bridges down 78% from pre-pandemic levels.
In recent days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance indicating, based on the measurement of COVID-19 hospitalization and infection rates, it is safe for Americans in most communities, if they choose, to go without wearing a mask.
In Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Health lifted capacity limits for indoor settings and proof of vaccination requirements for all settings effective March 1.
As of Feb. 28, more than 81% of Canadians and more than 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated, which has led to lower community spread, fewer hospitalizations and the lifting of Covid-related restrictions in U.S. states and Canadian providences. Yet, both the U.S. and Canada are requiring proof of vaccination to cross the border, and the Canadian government is continuing to also require a negative test.
Higgins points out that the restrictions are continuing to discourage the free-flow of travel which benefits the two nations.
“Two years ago, the border between the United States and Canada closed with devastating consequences for both countries economically and emotionally. Incredible progress has been made in the fight against Covid and it’s time to remove the remaining disjointed and prohibitive restrictions at the U.S and Canadian borders,” he said.
