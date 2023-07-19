A series of racist and sexually charged memes reportedly circulated among several Aaron Mossell Junior High School students in late January and early February. At the same time, racial slurs were found written in a bathroom at the school.
While he was not at the helm at the time, Lockport City School District superintendent Mathis Calvin III recently confirmed the incidents occurred, and said if something similar happened on his watch, he would notify the public immediately of the situation.
“I would put a letter to the whole public,” Calvin said.
Photographs of the digital memes and racial slurs etched inside a bathroom stall were found on a school computer, according to Paul Patterson, whose wife, Shannon Patterson ran for a seat on the school board in May. Patterson is on the November general election ballot as a Democratic candidate for a Lockport Town Board seat.
Patterson connected those photos to canceled events at Mossell Junior High during Black History Month.
“It all coincided at the same time,” he said. “Black Spirit Week is about to happen. Flyers are up. The photos come out. Flyers go down. Events are canceled. I can’t help but think there’s a connection.”
Calvin said he does not believe that’s the case. His understanding is a few events at the school were canceled because they weren’t completely fleshed out, not because the district agreed with or otherwise aligned itself with the errant students, he said.
No other similar incidents have occurred since Feb. 2, when the memes and slurs were addressed, Calvin said.
“According to our Code of Conduct, we worked with our students around the issue and there was no repeat of the incidents, at all,” he said, while declining to describe the disciplinary action taken.
Calvin also said that plans are already being made for next year’s Black History Month observations district-wide.
Going forward, he added, staff and students will be informed through “professional development” and “explicit instructions” respectively how to act appropriately and ensure “diversity, equity, inclusivity and respect for all.”
“We have to teach our children. We have to have conversations with them,” Calvin said. “We have to do the hard work to ensure we are providing instructions, that kids are receiving instructions, around topics such as this.”
