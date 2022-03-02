Members of the Town of Cambria's Zoning Board of Appeals has OK'd a one-year special use permit allowing for a mini-horse to live on a two-thirds acre plot on Upper Mountain Road.
Gary Billingsley, an attorney for the town, said the mini-horse is about the size of a great-dane breed and if there are no issues within a year, owners Cheri and Steve Dunn can come back to the zoning board for a five-year special permit.
Peter Smith, chairman of the ZBA, said that there was some discussion about the space a horse – mini or otherwise – needs to live a healthy life.
“I think the analogy I used was of a goldfish being won at a fair and returning home to find out the aquarium isn’t big enough,” Smith said in a phone interview.
Smith initially held out on agreeing to the permit but discussion continued until he was persuaded to allow the mini-horse owners to keep their pet.
The board also agreed to an area variance to mount a solar array on James and Lynn Ellis’s property on Thrall Road.
The solar project was also approved unanimously, but with much less time for determination.
“There was no opposition,” Billingsley said. “Those types of arrays have been approved by the town in the past. The main issue is the proposed project that covers 900-acres. But in terms of solar in the town, those type of arrays have been approved.”
The Ellis’s were also allowed to place their small array in their side yard, because their backyard did not have the amount of sun which would make the project useful.
“There’s also an existing orchard one of the possible places it could go,” Billingsley said. “The planning board had also granted site plan approval. There have been proposed solar arrays approved in the town in the past, the major issue the town has is the magnitude of the other project.”
