The planning board of Cambria will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Cambria Town Hall, 4160 Upper Mountain Rd.
Environmental issues regarding the Niagara County Business Park on Junction Road will be discussed by the board, but no declarations will be made on the project’s SEQR (New York State Environmental Quality Review) status.
Town Attorney Gary Bellinger said, “The purpose is to determine (environmental) issues and how to describe them for SEQR.”
