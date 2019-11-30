A Cambria man was arrested this past week on charges of insurance fraud following the investigation of a car break-in he reported last year.
On Nov. 27, 2018, Kenneth F. Cousins, 28, of Cambria, reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office that his vehicle had been broken into during the night while parked at a home on Cambria Road.
Among the items reported stolen by Cousins were a handgun that had been removed from a lockbox. After interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance footage from an establishment prior to the reported theft, information was developed that Cousins statements were untrue to both investigators and his insurance company. Cousins had received an insurance payout of more than $1,000. The handgun was recovered this past August from a location in the Town of Newfane.
On Nov. 15, Cousins was indicted in Niagara County Court on charges of: first-degree tampering with public records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, fourth-degree insurance fraud, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
Cousins was arrested on Nov. 21 by the sheriff's office Warrants Division. He was arraigned Wednesday in Niagara County Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.