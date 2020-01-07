Cambria man struck, killed by garbage truck

A 49-year-old Cambria man was struck and killed by a moving garbage truck on Tuesday afternoon.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call about the incident in front of 4554 Cambria Wilson Road at 12:30 p.m. Initial investigation suggested the garbage truck was southbound on Cambria Wilson Road when it struck Robert S. Knibbs, 49, who was on the roadway in front of his residence.
Knibbs suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The garbage truck operator, Joseph F. Mangione, 35, of Niagara Falls, was not injured, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's Accident Investigation unit is reviewing the incident. Other first responder agencies on the call included Cambria Volunteer Fire Company, the sheriff's Crime Scene Processing unit and New York State Police.
