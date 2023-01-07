I visited the Forsyth/Warren tavern at Routes 104 and 93 a few weeks ago and it was abandoned. This historic location, staked in 1805, had padlocked doors and was overgrown; the parking lot was empty except for six curious chickens. Inside the tavern, work was halted; the hand-cut wide floor planks are now dusty. The last time I had been there, with the Town of Lockport Historical Society, it was a well-groomed site, made lively with questions from dozens of history enthusiasts.
What happened? Why is one of oldest buildings in Niagara County — the home of an early settler family, very involved in the War of 1812 — not being further restored and opened to the public?
It seems that there is a long dispute between the property owner and the Town of Cambria; the origins, when reviewed, cannot be determined or understood. The steward of the tavern is Cambria resident Tyler Booth, who told me, “I just want to move on, get past the issues, open the history to the public, and form a good relationship with the town”.
Booth’s family has put a lot of effort, hand labor, and money into the site, which includes the tavern, a military depot from the War of 1812, and a historic barn, which has been carefully reconstructed. This all is a private venture; no government funding has been used.
There is more work to be done but Booth cannot get the required permits to proceed.
Abandoned buildings decay. The tavern restoration has stopped. The cemetery where the lady proprietor, Mary Forsyth Warren, is buried with her two husbands needs work. The military supply depot is leaning and must have repairs done or it may not be standing in a few years.
This historic property was abandoned for many years until it was rescued by the Booth family. It seems that it was on a list of defaulted property, but because of a mistake it did not have the correct address. For years it could not be bought — or found in records — and it declined. Tyler Booth sorted that out and bought the property.
Is it another government error holding up the necessary permissions to open the tavern as a not-for-profit museum, or the antique store in the barn? All previously issued permits and permissions have been canceled by the Town of Cambria. None of the people I communicated with could explain the situation.
I reached out to the Cambria town historian and the town supervisor to try to understand the problem. The town historian politely said she was not involved in this process, and the supervisor referred me to the town attorney, Robert S. Roberson from the Lockport law firm Brandt, Roberson & Brandt, who responded for the town: “The matter is still in litigation. The litigation has not been resolved. Under the circumstances the Town has no comment.”
Niagara County is trying to bring tourists to the area, and cultural tourism is seen as an economic engine. Forsyth-Warren Tavern sits on the Ridge Road and the Niagara Wine Trail, but this early property, in mid-restoration, now sits empty.
Niagara County and the town of Cambria have been given this historical treasure ready to fit into present and future plans.
What will it take to get the Forsyth-Warren Tavern and businesses on the property moving forward?
