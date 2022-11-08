The Town of Cambria managed to stay just below the tax-cap with a 2.9% tax increase, but according to Supervisor Wright Ellis, there has been a 3.7% growth in spending due to inflation.
Much like other towns in the county, Cambria faces increases in costs for fuel, asphalt and salt. To make up for this spending – in areas such as refuse being upped 6.39%, fire protection by 4.85%, highway by 4.27% and the general fund by 5.42% – the town is dipping into its own capital reserves to keep the burden off taxpayers.
The town is also giving raises to its employees and officials. Ellis said that there was a 2% raise for officials, raising it to $7,671 per-year for councilman, $22,846 per-year for justices, $28,225 per-year for the supervisor’s position, $52,272 per-year for the Town Clerk, $7,318 per-year for the Tax Collector and $70,370 for the Highway Superintendent.
Three percent raises are also due for highway, water and sewer employees as negotiated by their unions. Staff in Cambria Town Hall are also receiving 2% raises.
Ellis called the budget “pretty solid” and that the town board only made “a few adjustments,” to his own tentative budget.
One of these adjustments is that the town is looking for a full-time laborer for the Town Park.
Currently, there are two part-timers, but because the park is getting more and more popular, as the rate to use it for walking, snow-shoeing and cross country skiing is still zero and times are tough, Ellis said another position is needed.
In the end, the budget stayed below the tax cap by $36,139.
“We did it by using a few capital reserves,” Ellis said. “We were always careful about reserves and built them up during Covid.”
Reserves included $663,028 in the general fund, $129,289 in highway fund, $68,038 in fire protection, $14,785 in refuse, $11,886 in sewer, $201,731 in water. In total there were $1,090,702 in reserves for the town and $2,927,044 that needed to be raised in taxes.
The total tax rate for the Town of Cambria in 2023 will be $5.06 per-$1,000 assessed value with sewer available and $4.11 per-$1,000 assessed value without sewer available.
