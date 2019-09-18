Two local volunteer fire companies secured federal funding through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters grant program, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins announced Wednesday.
Cambria Volunteer Fire Company was granted $67,259 and Terry's Corners Volunteer Fire Company was granted $45,571.
The Assistance to Firefighters grant program is aimed at helping emergency response outfits improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies of all types. Fire departments, state fire training academies and non-affiliated EMS organizations are eligible to apply for direct funding.
