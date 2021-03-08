SANBORN — The Cambria town board will hold its monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the town hall, 4160 Upper Mountain Road. The meeting is in-person. All in attendance must follow Covid safety guidelines including social distancing, according to Town Clerk Tamara J. Cooper. The board's pre-meeting work session begins at 6 p.m.
Cambria town board will convene on Thursday
Peter A. Blakeslee, March 2, 2021. Survived by wife, Kathy Blakeslee; daughters, Sarah Blakeslee, Jennifer (Mike) Blakeslee, Miriam (Ralph) Myers; grandchildren, Zoe and Joel. Private services will be held. pruddenandkandt.com.
