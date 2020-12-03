A 61-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested by Falls police after she refused to follow COVID guidelines at a Military Road store Monday morning.
Patricia A. Elstrodt, 61, 3012 Saunders Settlement Road, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespass.
Police said they were called to the store, in the 1500 block of Military Road, for a report of an unwanted person. Officers said they were told a female customer was refusing to wear a face mask and refusing requests from employees of the store to leave if she would not follow state COVID guidelines.
In a report on the incident, Officer Scott Warme said he confirmed with store employees that they wanted Elstrodt removed from the store because “she could not follow safety guidelines.” Warme said that he told Elstrodt that store employees were refusing her service and “wanted her off the premise, unless she was willing to wear a mask.”
At that point, police said, Elstrodt began to sing “Merry Christmas” and began making “unreasonable noise.” Officers said they tried to walk Elstrodt out of the store, but that she “tensed up.”
Warme said that when he told Elstrodt that she was under arrest, “she laid down on the ground.”
As additional officers arrived on the scene, Elstrodt reportedly continued to resist arrest and had to have her hands physically placed behind her back.
She was taken to Falls police headquarters for further processing.
