The Town of Cambria is implementing a new electronic accounting program on Friday after years of getting by with a program created by the town supervisor’s former assistant.
Supervisor Wright Ellis said the program, named AccuFund, was sold to the municipality by the Brisbane Consulting Group.
Training will take place over the next three to four months. The total cost of the transition is approximately $73,000 — $41,000 for the program and $32,000 for training. Ellis said the expenditure was included in the 2023 budget.
Ellis noted that each year the town’s auditor had recommended a new program in lieu of the existing system, but that system was also giving clean audits.
“It was some of that ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ kind of thing,” Ellis said.
Still, the old, Excel-based system put together by Lynn Schlemmer had to be put down. Schlemmer is “good with computers,” Ellis said, but she retired in 2021, and for the past two years she had been coming in periodically to show newer staff how to use it.
“We’ve used Excel to put together the payroll for 20 years now,” Ellis said. “It’s not easy to learn for new people, and we’ve had a few come in, so it was the right time. The people using it see the advantages.”
