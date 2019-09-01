Meetings held by state industrial development agencies must be video broadcasted and archived on the organization's website, after a new mandate from New York lawmakers.
Earlier this week Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation from the state legislature that requires the Niagara County IDA and others in the state to live-stream real-time video recordings of meetings and public hearings it holds.
The broadcasts must be posted within five days of the meeting and be available to view for at least five years, according to the bill.
The Board of Directors that govern IDAs are typically evaluate requests for substantial, long-term tax break packages for corporate applicants. The local IDA also awards grant money from a pool of legislative dollars set aside by state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.
The change is beneficial, according to open government advocate Paul Wolf, but highlights an absence of similar demands on municipal governments.
"It is great for state politicians to take credit for mandating more transparency for industrial development agencies but the Open Meetings Law needs to be changed to mandate more transparency for local governments, which impacts far more people," said Wolf, the executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government.
Wolf noted that existing laws do note require government bodies to: allow the public to speak at meetings; or post meeting agendas, minutes and documents online.
Cuomo said the the award of tax abatements has a "huge impact" on communities. Members of the public who cannot attend deserve additional options to participate, according to the governor.
"Most New Yorkers don't have time to attend meetings and participate in the process. This new measure will help foster civic engagement and get more residents involved in the meetings and hearings," Cuomo said at the time the measure was signed.
The bill's sponsors in both state houses hailed Cuomo's signing.
"Like any similar governmental body, the public should be engaged in their decision-making and this law will easily enable that to happen," said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky said
State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages said the legislation will ensure "transparency and engagement with the local community."
Susan Langdon, the executive director of the NCIDA, said she expects the organization to be compliant with the law by 2020, as required in the legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.