Cammarata's recipe for success

As part of their 45th anniversary celebration in Lockport this weekend, Cammarata's Restaurant owner Bob Cammarata and his older brother, Gary, have decided to divulge their secret formula for success in the food service industry.
All of you aspiring cooks, chefs and future restaurant owners, get out a sheet of paper and write this down: Blend hard work with good food and a lifetime of love and dedication.
These were among the brothers' secret to success when they first opened their doors on Robinson Road back on Oct. 10, 1975.
“The night before we opened, I was cooking dinner for the whole family — my mother, my father, Bob and myself right here — just trying out the kitchen, and who walks in? Jim Mullane, a friend of the family. He said he just wanted a beer and we've kept the dollar on display that he used to pay for it ever since,” Gary Cammarata said.
Now retired, Gary was the head chef when Cammarata's first opened, fulfilling his life-long dream to own a restaurant. Both brothers had also previously worked as bartenders in the city, at popular local establishments that included Allie Brandt's, Briandi's and the Big Tree Inn.
“I finally convinced my parents (Santo “Sandy” and Jennie Cammarata) to put up the money to build us a restaurant,” Gary said.
With help from the late Floyd Snyder, who was the Town of Lockport supervisor and helped issue the aspiring brothers a special use permit for the project in what was then an agriculture zone, construction on the restaurant began in early 1975 and it officially opened its doors on a Friday night, Oct. 10, 1975.
“If you remember, back in 1975, we were one of the first businesses on the street. There was Zwicker's Aquatics and a lot more vacant land. Town hall wasn't even built yet down the road. It was on Ruhlmann Road,” Bob Cammarata said. “Now there's businesses and apartment houses all along Robinson.
“Back then, we had a piano bar six nights a week here and Harrison Radiator (today called Delphi) was flying,” Bob said. “Simonds Steel, Corson Manufacturing and other factories were running and the town was rolling back then. Times are different today, but we've always had a loyal customer base.”
COVID-19 and the state-mandated shutdown of businesses earlier this year that included restaurants in New York state severely impacted business, but the brothers said they've managed to work through it.
“Take-out orders helped tremendously during the three-and-a-half months we were closed,” Bob said. “We couldn't have survived without the takeouts. The support of the community was amazing.”
The Cammaratas said they've seen many outstanding young men and women come and go as employees at their lifetime of labor and love. Among those they mentioned included the late Carol Ferrante, who was a long-time, popular waitress; and the present cook, Chris Campbell, who's worked at Cammarata's for the past 25 years.
Bob said if you're interested in starting a restaurant, “have a good business plan, be unique and always be in your business, be dedicated and always be seen. Every night, I check every table to see how their dinner is.”
Cammarata's menu today includes fine USDA choice steaks, prime rib, chicken, veal and pork, along with all of your favorite Italian entreés and a wide variety of seafood. Cammarata's also offers a fine selection from the Niagara Wine Trail.
