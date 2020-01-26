Campaign release probe coming

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said her office will honor a request from Lockport Democratic lawmaker Anita Mullane for an investigation into last year's release of her opponent's re-election campaign announcement on the county email system by a county employee.
In a letter sent to Wojtaszek's office earlier this week, Mullane asked the district attorney's office to open a probe into the handling of the re-election announcement for her opponent in last year's race — Lockport Republican Keith McNall — by former county public information officer Douglas Hoover.
On Friday, Wojtaszek acknowledged receipt of Mullane's letter and said her office will open an investigation, which she said will likely start next week.
Wojtaszek noted that the district attorney's office typically does not investigate matters involving potential election law violations, but she said it will review this case and can refer any findings to the New York State Attorney General's Office.
On Sept. 30, Hoover issued a press release using county email to promote the re-election campaign of McNall, the former legislature chairman who ultimately lost his 13th District seat to Mullane.
In October, the legislature's Republican-led majority rejected a measure supported by county Democratic lawmakers who wanted the Hoover matter to be investigated by a board of inquiry, which would have had subpoena power and the ability to obtain testimony from witnesses under oath.
The legislature instead referred to committee a resolution by McNall that called for a review by the county's Board of Ethics.
McNall indicated that Hoover was disciplined for his role in the distribution of his re-election campaign announcement. The nature of the discipline was never publicly disclosed.
Hoover has since been replaced as the county's public information officer by Kevin Schuler who was a key witness in the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging scandal and who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with the case.
