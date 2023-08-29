Political signs will not be removed from the right-of-way in front of residential properties in the city of Lockport during the 2023 election cycle.
Last week the Common Council unanimously approved a moratorium on enforcement of the city ordinance that bans the placement of all signs on city-controlled right of way, the area between sidewalk and street.
The moratorium resolution was sponsored by 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo and seconded by 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor.
“As I understand it (the local) law that states if you put a political sign in the city-of-way ... the building inspector must come around and take the sign down because they’re illegal to have,” Lupo said.
While she’d like to avoid “sight pollution,” Lupo suggested the election cycle is relatively short, and further suggested that in lieu of the city enforcing the ordinance, candidates for office could encourage their supporters’ voluntary compliance.
“As candidates distribute their signs, they can make it clear to the homeowners that when they’re putting their signs out they need to be on the homeowner’s property, not the right-of-way,” Lupo said. “I think they’ll respond to that respectfully, and it just seems the building inspectors have a lot more to do than that.”
While the building inspection department is not short staffed, Mayor Michelle Roman said she appreciates the sentiment behind the moratorium.
“We’d rather have them spending their time in the building projects and where the blight issues are happening instead of pulling up signs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.