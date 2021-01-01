Can meditation help in these COVID times? 

In any emergency, it’s good to stay calm. In the continuing emergency of a global pandemic, it’s good to stay calm for a very long time.
Charles Whitbourne is a long-time practitioner of meditation, which he couples with kung-fu, and described the experience as a benefit to his mental health, ability to focus and stay within the present moment.
Whitbourne said since being taught meditation at age 13 – it’s helped with everything, his job, his home, his life in general – it’s benefited everything, and he thinks that even now meditation can help in the new normal. Living in a COVID-19 world.
“It makes you more mindful of external stresses and just makes you realize there are things that you can’t help,” he said. “The best thing we can do is to learn to cope with those external things the best we can.”
Whitbourne, who is from Rochester, but now teaches kung-fu and meditation in Lockport via Facebook Live, said that as a child, he’d been diagnosed with ADD.
“I was diagnosed ... when I was young and they put me on Ritalin and I hated it because it made me super tired and I’ve never been one for medications in the first place,” he said. “For me, meditation is about focus. I need that focus.”
The benefits of meditation can be physical – Whitbourne said he believes it lowers heart rate – but on top of those physical benefits are the mental ones that come from long practice. Whitbourne said today that when he is becoming anxious or stressed, he notices his breathing change from short and ragged to long and calm, something he strived to do while meditating, and he is able to go out and cope with a more meditative attitude.
“Everybody deals with the situation differently,” Whitbourne said. “Some people, if their car breaks down, they might blow up, freak out, get mad. But some people, if their car breaks down, they’re able to deal with it, just cope and try to solve that problem. So, I think how we react to everything that’s going on is probably the most important thing.”
There is no wrong way to meditate said Whitbourne. Some people sit, others lie down and some can stand.
“Try them all and find the ones that match you most,” he said. “I think it depends on your goal. For me, it’s calm. So, I want a meditation that focuses on slowing down my heart rate, slowing down my mind, whereas there’s some meditations that improve focus, which I also use… there’s all different ways of doing it. If you have an end goal, that always helps you to find out which practice suits you the most.”
“I think the biggest thing is just to be comfortable as possible,” Whitbourne said.
