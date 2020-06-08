Canada allowing cross-border travel for family visits

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, the co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, expressed optimism about a return to cross-border travel after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that a policy change will now allow for families to make visits between Canada and the United States.
Higgins called the policy change "an incremental step forward.”
“Residents of the U.S. and Canada have become accustomed to crossing the border like neighbors in other communities cross the street," Higgins said. "We cross to visit family, vacation, shop and eat. A gradual return to a seamless flow of people across the border as communities reopen, along with necessary safety precautions to continue to lower exposure to COVID-19, will be an important component of economic recovery for both nations.”
The congressman had recently asked both the U.S. and Canadian governments to consider an expansion of essential travel allowances to include travel to visit family. He also asked for allowances to travel to manage individuals’ legitimate business interests and travel to inspect, secure and/or manage personal property.
Trudeau said the exception to allow for people to enter Canada to visit family would require agreement to a two-week quarantine.
“This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child or mom and dad. We hear that," Trudeau said. "That’s why we are bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada. I want to be clear though, anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days.”
Existing bi-national border restrictions, put in place as a result of the global pandemic, are currently set to expire on June 22.
Higgins is also pushing for New York state and the federal government to resolve their ongoing dispute over Trusted Traveler programs, such as NEXUS.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is currently blocking New York residents from enrolling in or renewing their enrollments in Trusted Traveler programs. Higgins called on representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a division of DHGS, to continue to negotiate with New York to resolve the enrollment suspension.
in a letter to the acting CBP commissioner, Higgins wrote, “Although travel restrictions have been extended along the norther border until June 22, it is necessary to revisit this suspension now in preparation for the border re-opening.”
In February, the Trump Administration instituted a policy that excluded all New York residents from the trusted traveler programs which allow for expedited crossings over the U.S.-Canada border. Those programs include NEXUS, Global Entry and FAST.
The programs pre-screen travelers to speed their crossing. The policy dispute centers on what information is needed by CBP officers to certify that a traveler is low risk and does not present a potential risk for terrorism or criminal activity.
Higgins objected to the move, saying law-abiding Americans and northern border commerce should not be collateral damage in a policy dispute.
"The free movement of people and goods are critical," Higgins said. "U.S. Customs and Border Protection must resolve its dispute with the State of New York in a way that does not harm Americans and legitimate trade. Our communities are transitioning through an unprecedented time and they need stability and clarity moving forward on these important programs that assist in daily activities.”
