Several firearms seized during a stop on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls earlier this year were among the illegal weapons seized this year, according to an announcement from the Canada Border Services Agency.
On May 1, a vehicle was referred to a secondary site for examination at the Rainbow Bridge. During the examination, Border Services officers discovered six undeclared handguns and two prohibited magazines concealed within the vehicle. All firearms were seized.
A Canadian resident was charged by Canada Border Services Agency.
Other seizures include:
• On July 1, officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge seized three undeclared handguns and a prohibited magazine. The firearms were found in a vehicle occupied by two U.S. residents.
The travelers paid the $3,500 terms of release for the conveyance and they were all returned to the U.S.
From Jan. 1 until Aug. 30, 231 firearms were seized at various ports of entry throughout CBSA’s Southern Ontario Region.
In 2017, the CBSA’s Southern Ontario Region seized 235 firearms and 305 were seized in 2018.
If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Toll free Line at 1-888-502-9060.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.