Emergency crews transport two people pulled from the lower Niagara River off of a Hornblower boat to awaiting ambulances Monday night.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, emergency services in Niagara Falls, Ont., responded to reports of two people in the lower Niagara River.

They were located between the Horseshoe Falls and the Hornblower Cruise docks.

With the help of staff and a boat from Hornblower, emergency crews pulled both individuals from the water. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions were unknown Monday night. Niagara Regional Parks Police are investigating.

