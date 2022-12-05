New York State Canal Corporation plans to survey water retaining embankments and select dam structures along the state canal system via drone flights beginning this week.
The agency announced the flights on Monday. One of the flight areas is Lockport-to-Ridgeway.
Contractors doing the survey work will be wearing high-visibility vests as they operate a drone flying overhead near the canal structures. The agency said it would minimize any disruptions of access to nearby trails.
The nine-segment survey is not associated with Canal Corporation's proposed Earthen Embankment Integrity Program. Terrain data and photographs are to be used for planning upcoming inspections. The survey process will be completed by June 30, 2023, the agency said.
