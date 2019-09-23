There's a shark making appearances in Lockport, but it's not in the Erie Canal.
It has been sighted at Veteran's Memorial Park, outside of Big Willie's Has Style and even in Capelli Salon.
It won't bite unsuspecting swimmers or bathers, or sink a boat of shark-hunters, but it just may break out into dance.
Fittingly, the shark closely resembles the two blue-and-white aquatic carnivores that joined pop singer Katy Perry on stage for the 2015 Superbowl halftime show. Whether its moves are better than the infamous Left Shark, whose clumsy performance quickly found viral fame, is up to you.
What, you ask, is Canal Shark, and why is it suddenly appearing at random in Lockport?
Kitty Benedict-Fogle, owner of Capelli Salon, is the woman behind the smiling triangular teeth.
She said she was inspired to start the nascent local phenomenon by social media users posting about shark "sightings" in the canal. (Though some species, such as bull sharks and river sharks, can survive in freshwater, they either stay closer to ocean coastal areas or in waterways in southeast Asia and Oceana.)
She hopes the shark sightings could generate social media interest, which could drive real life interest in the downtown Lockport locales the shark has been known to frequent.
“I think this could be a hashtag destination for Lockport," Benedict-Fogle said.
Benedict-Fogle, who occasionally fills the role of the big blue fish, also pointed to the popularity of Canalside's Shark Girl statue as well as the Baby Shark song.
Shark Girl, a creation of artist Casey Riordan Millard, has become a popular tourist and photo destination, while Baby Shark has been stuck in the heads of countless young children and their parents since it was recorded by a South Korean kids' entertainment company called Pinkfong in late 2015. The song so far has amassed 3.4 billion plays on YouTube.
“Sharks are hot right now," Benedict-Fogle said. “We could have a canal shark destination like Shark Girl in Buffalo. Why not?”
She envisions a possible canal shark statue, or at least a wood photo stand with the face cut out.
There are plenty of possibilities, and Benedict-Fogle admits she doesn't know what exactly is the purpose of the Canal Shark. But, like "Baby Shark," maybe her concept doesn't need any rhyme or reason.
"I just wanted to have fun," she said. "I knew people would look at it and like it. And they do.”
