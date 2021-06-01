MEDINA — Saturday is opening day at the Canal Village Farmers’ Market, 127 West Center St. across from the Medina Post Office.
“After a very long, tough year of Covid restrictions and uncertainty, there is a palpable feeling that this year’s market season is going to be better than ever,” said Chris Busch, President of the Orleans Renaissance Group, which sponsors CVFM. “This past year, I think everyone has really come to appreciate things they may have taken for granted, like being able to gather Saturday mornings at the market. People are so ready for some normalcy and interaction, and we’re excited to be able to provide that for the community.”
Market manager Gail Miller sees this year’s market as perhaps the best ever.
“Interest in the market has been fantastic,” she said. “There is a lot more going on this year ... .”
Returning anchor vendors include Baker Farms, Roberts Farm Market, Human Farms, LynOaken Farms, Gardner’s Gardens, Catherine Street Bakery and Jamm ‘N Cookies.
Products include local beef, pork, chicken, garlic, garlic powder, eggs, mushrooms, cheese, fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, herbs, condiments, teas, confections, baked goods and more.
New vendors include NewHouse Breads selling baked goods with vegan and gluten-free options, Heartland Organics selling organically raised mushroom varieties, dried mushrooms, cut flowers and fresh organic herbs, Catherine Street Bakery with primitive crafts and antiques, and HeBrews Coffee.
This season will see expanded food truck visits at the market, too. Operators rotating in and out through the season will include Evin Galbreath's Left-Handed Spatula, Dubby’s Wood Fired Pizza, Parker’s Pit BBQ and Greenlief’s On The Go from Middleport. El Gran Burrito is a weekly anchor.
Wineries and distilleries will have a presence at the market as well, along with artisans and crafters, and live music is returning.
The market will adhere to current CDC and New York State COVID-19 guidelines, including masking guidelines. Visitors who are fully vaccinated are not required to mask up, though they may if that makes them more comfortable.
Products available at the market from week to week are listed on Canal Village Farmers' Market's Facebook page.
Also new this year, most vendors are accepting electronic payment for purchases: credit via Square, PayPal and Venmo, in addition to cash. For more information about SNAP and other subsidies that are spendable at the market, visit the market manager's tent.
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.
