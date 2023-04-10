The Erie Canalway Trail and the Champlain Canalway Trail continue to receive high levels of use year after year, according to the newly released Who’s on the Trail 2022: Canalway Trail report from Parks & Trails New York and the New York State Canal Corporation.
PTNY estimates that the Canalway Trail system as a whole receives roughly 3.55 million visits per year, based on longitudinal count data from electronic counters installed at 24 locations along the Erie and Champlain Canalway Trails over the past five years.
Who’s on the Trail 2022: Canalway Trail estimates that the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail between Albany and Buffalo receives approximately 3.37 million visits per year, and the 60-mile Champlain Canalway Trail between Waterford and Whitehall sees about 184,000 visits annually. Use peaked during the shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has remained strong in the years since.
Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the report estimates that the Canalway Trail system as a whole received more than 10 million visits. Nearly 80% of the upstate New York population resides within 25 miles of the Erie Canalway Trail, and for many communities, the trail served as an outlet for safe, local recreation, according to Dylan Carey, PTNY’s greenway program director. Further, data from this year’s report shows those who discovered the trail during lockdown continue to use it for recreation today.
Who’s on the Trail 2022: Canalway Trail highlights 10 locations including Pendleton and Medina where electronic trail counters were used to count the number of visitors. Those counts were augmented by additional electronic counts performed by two partner organizations, the Genesee Transportation Council and the Hudson River Valley Greenway, at three and two locations along the Erie and Champlain Canalway trails respectively. Manual counts were conducted by volunteers at six additional locations along the Erie Canalway Trail to better understand the types of visitors using the trail at each location.
Most count locations saw the heaviest use on weekends and holidays, suggesting the trail is particularly popular for recreational activities. The summer season (between June 21 and September 20) showed the highest use at all count locations, but the trail saw sustained levels of use all year long.
The report also includes information on trail users who completed an end-to-end journey and registered as an official Erie Canalway Trail “End-to-Ender.” In 2022, 31% of them called New York home; the rest came from 45 other states and Washington D.C., as well as from as far as Australia, Hungary, Canada, and Ireland. Ninety-three percent of riders spent at least one night at a hotel or motel during their trip, while 28% camped at least one night.
In PTNY’s annual look at trail use along the Erie and Champlain canals, surveyed locations vary each year to ensure usage is measured in all parts of the state.
“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that the investments made to the Empire State Trail system are paying off,” PTNY’s executive director, Paul Steely White, said. “The Canalway Trail is an incredibly valuable asset, providing easy access to recreation for millions of New Yorkers, while serving as a world-class destination for visitors from around the world.”
Continued investment in the Erie and Champlain Canalway trails is a “top” priority of New York State Corporation, director Brian U. Stratton said.
Read the full report at: www.ptny.org/trailcounts.
