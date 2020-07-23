Lori Runk is a 57-year-old breast cancer survivor and resident of Lockport who just finished bicycling 500 miles – a distance completed in 40 separate rides – in place of the annual Ride for Roswell that was cancelled this year.
Through Runk’s efforts, about $2,900 was raised for research by Roswell to combat cancer.
“I had a beautiful ride up (Route 31) and coming down over the canal,” Runk said of one of the routes she’d taken to complete the 500 mile goal. “It was a wonderful ride.”
For Runk, the entirety of the Ride for Roswell is wrapped up in the entire community coming together, of the joy felt before and after the ride, and the people she is helping.
“A Celebration of Hope,” said Runk , who on July 23 is celebrating eight years cancer-free. “That’s basically what you need fighting cancer.”
Run described her own experience in the Peloton, which was solely for riders who raised more than $1,000 and could ride at 12 miles per hour. The eligible riders had biked in formation – 12-across – from Roswell Park to UB’s North Campus and join the Celebration of Hope.
Before beginning the ride, Runk remembered each rider being given a card with a name on it. The names of the cards belonged to current “fighters” of cancer who were in the hospital that moment. The riders turned toward the building and held up the cards. On the other side of those windows stood the “fighters,” wishing them well.
“Roswell is so welcoming, they know what needs doing and you feel that confidence and you feel you can get through it,” Runk said. “They’ll tell you everything.”
One of the traditions that Runk keeps for her own donators is riding with the names of cancer fighters – both living and in memory of – placed on her back.
“I think it really means something to them,” she said. “I went back to the people who donated before and said, ‘Give me more names,’ and they did, and told other people and more people donated.”
Run said she wasn’t an athlete before her battle with cancer. She joked to one of her donators, who is also her old gym teacher, that no one would’ve guessed she’d be biking 12 miles per hour when in high school she couldn’t even get up one knot on the rope.
“I always liked riding on my bike (though),” Runk said. “Just for pleasure. It was a challenge to get up to 12 miles per hour.”
Runk’s own experience with cancer also pushes her to bike. She recalled going through radiation and chemotherapy.
“For eight months,” she said. “The treatments are exhausting. You lose your hair, but you’re lucky to be alive.”
While today, Runt misses the community, many who are on their own socially-distant rides on the weekends of August, originally it had just sounded like fun.
“It was something that I thought might be a fun thing to do with my daughter for a Saturday,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.