There are six candidates running three seats on the Newfane school board. Each seat is a three-year term.
Christina Courtemanche
AGE: 34
OCCUPATION: Commercial Property Manager
Has a 15-year-old sophomore and a 12-year-old 6th-grader at the Newfane Central School District
Christina Courtemanche is involved with the Newfane School District on its sports booster board, and as a cheerleading coach for eight years. She wants to make a difference in a different way. Goals she wants to achieve involve managing funds fiscally and professionally, improving teachers’ passion for their work, and focusing on addressing bullying problems.
Rob Dunn
AGE: 53
OCCUPATION: Program Manager at Moog Inc.
Has two children who’ve graduated from the Newfane Central School District
Dunn wants to make sure that the opportunities that his children were able to have when they attended the Newfane are able to stay there for future generations. He recalls how his two daughters loved the art, music, and sports programs in the district, and wants to ensure that they are maintained. He also feels that his own career skills with conflict resolution, which he uses on a daily basis, will be a benefit to the school board.
Noah Everett
AGE: 21
OCCUPATION: Full-time Student at UB, part-time dietary supervisor at Newfane Rehab Center
Has an 11-year-old brother in 5th grade at the district
Everett is attending the University at Buffalo as an aerospace engineering major. He feels the school board can benefit from the perspective of someone who is both young, and a student in order to address the issues of those groups. He wants the school to expand its science and technology programs, and thinks that a financial literacy program should be brought to the district.
Emma Oudette (incumbent)
AGE: 46
OCCUPATION: Manager of Village Eatery
Has a 16-year-old sophomore at the school district
Oudette feels that because of her role as a member of the current Newfane school board, she has good dialogue and camaraderie. She’s hoping to oversee the completion of the district’s $30 million capital project, as well as finding ways to improve the district.
James Schmitt (incumbent)
AGE: 44
OCCUPATION: Critical Laboratory Technologist
Has a 13-year-old 8th-grader, and a 12-year-old 6th-grader at Newfane
Schmitt wants to continue the good things that have already been happening in the district while he’s been on the school board, and to make sure that what’s already in progress is completed. He also feels that new curriculums should be added to the district provided that there’s general interest in it from students.
Melanie Stefanoski (incumbent)
AGE: 41
OCCUPATION: Stay-at-home mom
Has a 13-year-old in 7th grade, and a 9-year-old in 4th grade at Newfane
Stefanoski feels that a lot of progress has been made by the Newfane school board while she’s been on it, and she wants to continue the work that’s been done, especially while coming out of the Covid pandemic. She wants to ensure that the district is able to complete the work related to their capital projects, and thinks that the district should be more involved with the public.
The Newfane school board election and budget vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Newfane Elementary School building.
