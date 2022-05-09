There are eight candidates running for three seats on the Royalton-Hartland school board. Two are three-year terms, and one will be a one-year term.
Sara Fry (incumbent)
Age: 55
Occupation: Sales Support Manager at Hypertherm
Has 2 graduates from Roy-Hart school district
Sara Fry has been a member of the Roy-Hart Board of Education for 9 years and is seeking reelection. Due to Covid regulations from the state being relaxed, she feels that the school district is now in a good place to get past setbacks that have been caused by it. She is hoping to make improvements to the Roy-Hart campus, such as getting the topsoil on the grounds replaced, as well as making other infrastructural improvements.
Diana Daigler
Age: 58
Occupation: Middle School Counselor
Currently works for Roy-Hart district, and has a son who graduated from it
Diana Daigler is a guidance counselor working at Roy-Hart Middle school. She has worked with the district for two decades, and has gotten to know families in the community intergenerationally through her job. She is hoping to give back to the district by becoming a member of the school board, and help the district grow. One particular issue she’s hoping to address is making building improvements in the district.
Allen Griffith
Age: 40
Occupation: Customer Service Manager at Tops
Has 3 kids currently attending the Roy-Hart school district
Allen Griffith, an Air Force veteran who served from 2002 ton 2010, decided to run for the Roy-Hart school board due to having misgivings about how the current board is being run. He feels that parents are heard but not listened to, and thinks the board could use more transparency and community involvement.
Cassondra Long
Age: 32
Occupation: Implementation Project Manager
Has a 9-year-old fourth grader attending the Roy-Hart school district
Cassondra Long decided to run for school board because she feels that public knowledge from the school board hasn’t been properly communicated, and wants to make sure that the voices of parents are heard by the board of education. She has a goal to make sure that there’s transparency within the district, as well as to find ways to increase attendance.
Nicholas Mark
Age: 36
Occupation: Retirement Actuary
Has 3 children attending elementary school in the Roy-Hart school district
Nicholas Mark grew up in the Roy-Hart area and decided to run for the school board because he wants to make sure his kids have a safe place to learn. He also wants to make sure that there’s proper protections in place for the district’s special education programs, and that district funds get spent on the right things first.
Brandi Silsby (incumbent)
Age: 38
Occupation: Montessori Teacher in Education
Has 11-year-old 6th grader, and 9-year-old 3rd grader attending Roy-Hart school district
Brandi Silsby was appointed to the school board earlier this year, after her predecessor resigned, and now she is looking to get officially elected to her seat. Being a teacher herself, she is very passionate about education, and wants the highest quality possible to be given to Roy-Hart students. She wants the focus of a full term from her to be the prioritization of the wellbeing of students and staff.
Jesse Snyder (incumbent)
Age: 40
Occupation: Sales Representative
Has 11-year-old in 6th grade, and 9-year-old in 4th grade at Roy-Hart school district
.Jesse Snyder is running for reelection to his seat, and he is hoping to deliver on the long-term plans that have been made by the Roy-Hart school board, such as the long term Strategic Plan, and the Facilities Master Planning Process. He’s hoping to be a part of the capital projects that have been proposed from those plans, like grounds and facilities upgrades.
Brian Sullivan
Age: 41
Occupation: Engineering Manager
Has 2 children attending Roy-Hart Elementary
Brian Sullivan decided to run for the Roy-Hart school board because he wants to make sure that everyone can succeed and get the support they need to do that while the district comes out from the Covid pandemic. He is also hoping to help in the process of appointing a new district superintendent once Hank Stopinski steps down.
The Roy-Hart school board election will be held 12-8 p.m., Tuesday May 17 at the Roy-Hart high school gymnasium.
