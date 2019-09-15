A local Green Party member is alleging that board of elections officials failed to initially award two ballot lines he won with a write-in campaign, and they didn't give him the lines until he brought up the point to Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen.
Wade VanValkenburgh, who ran on the Green Party line in the 2018 mayoral race, said he had not decided to run in the upcoming elections, but after his friend, a Green Party member, said they were going to write him in, he and his wife decided to write his name in as well for the Green Party ballot lines in the Lockport alderman-at-large, mayor and treasurer races.
In the official results, VanValkenburgh won both the Green Party lines for the alderman-at-large and treasurer with a total of three votes in each race.
But VanValkenburg said that despite receiving more votes than both other candidates he wasn't even listed in the unofficial results and was not even contacted about his victories. He added it wasn't until he pointed out all of this to Allen that he was given the ballot line.
“It took me proving that I won the elections to win these ballot lines,” VanValkenburgh said.
Allen pointed out that the results were unofficial, and that after realizing there was an error in the results they rectified the issue.
When VanValkenburgh brought his concerns to Allen, she told him to wait until the results were looked over and that everything would be “good.”
Allen said anyone is welcome to view the ballot counting, but when asked why they didn't contact VanValkenburgh she said they didn't because they had no idea he was running for anything.
VanValkenburgh said the board of election officials should have both his contact information and address as he ran in the mayoral election last year and none of his information has changed.
“I never received a voice message or a letter,” he added.
VanValkenburgh thanked Allen for fixing the issue but he wonders why the mistakes were made in the first place.
“Lora Allen was a great help and she took the time to look into the information. Lora Allen made no mistakes with this,” VanValkenburgh said. “Why were these mistakes even made in the first place?" He noted with the mayoral, treasurer and alderman-at-large race there was a combined total of 25 votes.
"The whole reason was to prevent Democrats and Republicans who never reached out to the Green Party," VanValkenburgh said.
VanValkenburgh declined both ballot lines as his plan is to run for the 62nd State Senate seat, which is currently held by Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.