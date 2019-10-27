Democrats in the Niagara County Legislature are pushing for a change in the county's employment policy after learning that a Republican candidate for the Sixth District seat got a job transporting children after pleading guilty to a charge of driving while ability impaired.
Recently, members of the minority caucus requested approval of a policy change that would bar anyone convicted of a DWI or a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, known as DWAI, from having a job with the county that involves the operation of vehicles or heavy equipment.
The policy revision was spurred by the county's 2016 hiring of David Zajac, the GOP candidate who is running against Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso in the legislature's Sixth District this year, according to Legislator Jason Zona, D-Niagara Falls.
Zajac was hired three years by the county's department of social services to bring children to and from supervised visitations or other service appointments. His hiring followed a 2015 guilty plea to a charge of DWAI and he had the job until 2018, when he was again charged with DWI, Zona said.
Zona, who will not seek reelection next month after being selected as Niagara County Democratic Committee chairman last year, said political hires in government are not uncommon, but Zajac's particular appointment "was a pretty careless choice."
"Clearly there was some lapse in common sense among the legislature leadership and the administration that signed off on this decision," he said.
After Zona submitted the policy revision to his colleagues at a meeting earlier this month, it was referred to the legislative committee process. A floor vote could take place next month, at the earliest.
This year marks the third time Zajac has attempted to unseat Virtuoso. He previously ran unsuccessful campaigns as the Republican candidate against the veteran Democrat in 2013 and 2015.
Zajac did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
After the Niagara Gazette's initial outreach, Zajac issued a press release to multiple media outlets accusing Virtuoso of overstepping his bounds as a lawmaker to dig up "dirt" on him. Zajac called on the legislature to refer concerns about Virtuoso's conduct for review by the county ethics board.
"For three and half years, I’ve gone to work, done my job, and provided a living for my family," he said in the Oct. 10 statement. "Now, four weeks before the election, Dennis Virtuoso all of a sudden has this burning desire to see if there’s anything in my personnel file that he can use against me politically."
But Zajac appears to have anticipated his driving record becoming a topic of public discussion. His campaign sent a letter to residents in the Sixth District, claiming that Virtuoso was seeking to "manipulate" voters with "falsehoods and mischaracterizations."
"I have admittedly made decisions that I wish I could turn back the clock on, including getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. Not only did I put myself in danger, but others as well, and I stood in front of the judge and acknowledged what I did wrong," the letter said. "I accepted the consequences of my actions and am a better person for it."
"A famous philosopher once said, 'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it,' " the letter continued, later. "I have applied this principle to my personal life, but the sentiment is also applicable to government and politics as well."
Zajac was initially charged with DWI in February 2015 after he drifted onto the right shoulder along the I-190 on Grand Island. His car collided with another vehicle, according to police records. The parked car had two people in it and its amber, hazard lights flashing at the time of the accident. One passenger complained of back and neck pain, but declined to be transported to the hospital. Zajac pled to DWAI in June 2015.
Zajac was charged with his second DWI in March 2018 in the City of Tonawanda. He was pulled over on Young Street in the City of Tonawanda near 1 a.m. after police witnessed him driving on the wrong side of the road for about 30 feet, which was previously reported in the local police blotter. He failed field sobriety tests and refused a Breathalyzer.
Zajac was found guilty of DWAI again in August of last year.
Legislator Richard Andres, R-North Tonawanda, who also serves as the Niagara County GOP chairman, said the Democrats' call for a change in the county's employment policy weeks before the November election suggests the measure is politically motivated.
"I think trying to use the county government to destroy the political aspirations is not what I’d like to see," he said. "I’d like to see them run on the issues."
As for the language of the policy revision, Andres said there were questions about the legality of barring someone charged with an impaired driving offense from a particular position. He said he expects county attorneys to weigh in on the issue during the committee process.
Andres said it would be unfair to hold DWI or DWAI charges "against someone for their entire lives." The GOP chairman was reluctant to discuss whether Virtuoso had committed a violation of the ethics code. He suggested the county ethics board will ultimately decide.
Virtuoso said, after recently being made aware of Zajac's 2015 DWAI, he asked department of human resources Director Peter Lopes whether he had disclosed the DWAI on his job application. Lopes answered, "Yes," Virtuoso said.
"My question is, how can we have someone like that to drive children around?" Virutoso said. "It’s absolutely ridiculous and a big liability for the county."
Virtuoso said he did not view or copy any sensitive information related to Zajac so an ethics investigation is unnecessary.
Lopes declined to comment and forwarded the Gazette's inquiry to county Attorney Claude Joerg, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Zona said the resolution was submitted shortly after legislators were made aware of the 2015 DWAI offense. He was "surprised" by the response from Andres, he added.
"As a legislator, he should want to care about why someone in his leadership made a reckless decision to hire (Zajac) as a driver," Zona said. "That's what this is about. But politically I wouldn't be running for county legislator with two recent DWI-related convictions."
