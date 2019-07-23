The police board of commissioners is getting ready to interview candidates for police chief, as the canvassing process is being wrapped up now.
Candidates are vying to fill the spot left by the June 2018 retirement of Police Chief Mike Niethe. Retired Niagara County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Steven Preisch has been serving as the interim police chief ever since.
Civil Service Secretary Mary Pat Holz said once the police board has decided interview date(s) she will certify the promotional civil service list, and from there the board has 30 days to communicate with the candidates, interview them and select one. She added that the board can apply for an additional 30 days if the commissioners need more time to interview candidates or make a decision.
Holz also announced that the New York State Civil Service Commission has extended Preisch's waiver on a state law barring retirees from collecting pension benefits if they earn more than $30,000 in a given year. She said the waiver was extended until Sept. 30 and will not be extended again.
"The state will not go any further with his extension after that date," she noted.
The top three scorers on the promotional civil service exam list originally included Det. Capt. Anthony Palumbo, Det. Lt. Todd Chenez and Lt. Toby Trowbridge, who has since removed himself from consideration, according to Holz. That means Patrol Capt. Douglas Haak Jr. moved into the No. 3 spot and Lt. Salvatore Licata is now No. 4 on the list. Among the four, only Haak and Licata are city residents currently.
The police board would like to have the police chief be a city resident, but it is unclear whether the board can require an applicant to become a city resident as a condition of his hire, or require city residency be established eventually.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said he's concerned that a non-resident finalist could take the job and not establish residency within a given time limit.
Police Board President John Pitrello echoed Abbott's concern, saying "that definitely could happen, there is no question about that."
Second Deputy Corporation Counsel David Haylett said he will look into the city charter and related law and provide the board with an opinion as to what legally it can do.
Two hiring exams for police chief — promotional and open competitive — were given after city administration struggled to define the parameters of an appropriate candidate search.
On the open competitive exam, the top scorers in order were: Palumbo; retired LPD Det. Lt. Steven Abbott; retired LPD Capt. Jeffrey Brodsky; Niagara County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force Capt. Scott Lombardo; Haak; Licata and Niagara County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Patrick Weidel.
Last summer, the Common Council contracted with California-based Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc. to run a nationwide search for candidates, then awhile later learned that, due to civil service rules, only New York state-certified police officers are eligible for consideration. The candidate search was launched anew and in late November-early December the police board appeared prepared to hire a finalist, whose status would be provisional pending his or her performance on a then-unscheduled civil service exam.
The police board delayed that decision in an attempt to ask the Civil Service Commission to take down a promotional exam posting, but the commission ended up choosing to keep both exams.
