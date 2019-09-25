Both Lockport mayoral candidates are proposing changes to the city’s political sign ordinance, after a council candidate suggested city building inspectors were “targeting” signs for Democratic candidates.
Douglas Nicholson, a Democrat who is running for alderman at large, said several of his supporters have received warnings that their signs are in the right-of-way and must be moved onto private property.
Nicholson said many non-political signs are placed in city right-of-way and apparently haven’t been cited.
“If you’re going to have a political rule, follow it evenly and follow it for every office,” Nicholson said.
The city code requires that political signs be placed on private property — not in the city right-of-way — and be no more than four square feet. The code also limits posting of political signs to 65 days before an election and seven days afterward.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the limitations on campaign signs violates a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that municipalities cannot differentiate between the content of signs they seek to regulate.
“Our city code does exactly that,” Roman wrote in a Facebook post Sept. 15. “Not only is this against the First Amendment, but it seems to be a waste of our building inspection resources. People are given notices that their signs are in the city right of way, without telling them what part of their property is not in the city right of way.”
Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool asked Roman about the comments during a Sept. 18 Common Council work session, pointing out his department is tasked with enforcing the city code.
“You give me a list of rules, I’m supposed to enforce them, and yet I get blowback from every which angle when we try to enforce them,” Dool said.
Roman said city building inspectors should clarify in their warnings to homeowners where the right of way ends. The sidewalk is not always the dividing line between private land and the city right of way, while some city streets lack sidewalks altogether.
“How are these people supposed to determine where the right-of-way is?” Roman said in an interview.
Roman also asked Dool to keep track of all warnings and citations issued for political signs.
“If you’re going to follow the sign ordinance, make sure you do it fairly and document which ones you’re giving warnings to and which ones are being removed,” Roman said in an interview.
Roman added such a practice could prevent the city from facing “discrimination charges.”
Republican mayoral candidate David Wohleben dismissed the proposal, saying one political party could have more signs in the right of way. In that case, one party would have a disproportionate number of citations, even if the building department was enforcing the ordinance fairly.
“What if I don’t have any signs in the right of way, and all her signs were in the right of way? ... I don’t know how you’d get any grasp on whether they were targeting any political party or not,” he said.
But Wohleben did agree with Roman that the city should repeal the regulations specific to political signs.
Both candidates pointed out the ordinance is specific to campaign signs, not necessarily all political signs.
“If someone wants an anti-SAFE Act, those are technically political signs,” Roman said.
“Is there a time limit if I have a sign that says ‘Support Lockport Fire Fighters’? No. So why is there a time limit on political signs?” Wohleben said.
Nicholson also raised an issue with the code’s four-square-foot limit for political signs. He asked why his supporters were being cited despite a campaign sign for Wohleben and Alderman-At-Large candidate Ellen Schratz — Nicholson’s opponent — being clearly much larger.
Wohleben acknowledged that his campaign signs with Schratz are about six square feet, roughly 50 percent larger than the code permits, but said he had reached a “solution” with the building inspection department.
The campaigns’ solution: slice the signs horizontally to create two separate, smaller signs for Wohleben and Schratz.
“I think that’s kind of ridiculous. I’m going to do something stupid to fall within the code,” Wohleben said.
Roman said on Monday that the sign ordinance should be amended as part of a larger overhaul of the city code, and that she planned to discuss the proposed changes with Dool later this week.
