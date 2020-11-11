Candlelight vigil held for Rapids Road accident victims

An unidentified 11-year-old girl remained in critical condition on Wednesday at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo after she was one of three girls struck by a vehicle while walking along Rapids Road after dark on Tuesday.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said five young children - ranging in ages from 9 to 14 - were walking northbound on the east side of Rapids Road when three of them (all girls) were struck by a vehicle that was also northbound on Rapids.
The accident, which occurred in the 7500 block of Rapids Road, was first reported to NCSD dispatchers at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, Filicetti said. Tuesday's sunset fell just shy of 5 p.m.
“The conditions of the three juvenile females involved on the motor vehicle accident are as follows: One female was treated at Oishei Children's Hospital and released. Two other females remain at the Oishei Children's Hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable condition,” the sheriff's department announced in an updated press release issued at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Filicetti said the male driver of the vehicle was not injured, was cooperative with investigators and has not been charged. He added that alcohol was not involved.
The 11-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night. Two other girls struck by the same vehicle, an unidentified 10-year-old and an unidentified 14-year-old, were taken to Oishei by ambulance.
“The driver was cooperative with investigators and said he did not see the children,” Filicetti said, adding that anyone who might have been a witness to the accident or moments leading up to the accident are asked to call the sheriff's department at 438-3393.
The accident continues to be under review by the sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit. The names of all parties involved in the accident are being withheld at this time, Filicetti said.
An outdoor candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night near the Rapids Fire Hall, with dozens of people attending. Media representatives were asked to keep their distance at the request of the families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.