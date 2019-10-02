BARKER — Barker Central School District is reaching out to gather community members' input on a potential district capital project.
Superintendent Jacob Reimer said a forum will be held at 7:30 tonight in the high school auditorium and next Tuesday at the same time and location.
Reimer said the capital project is "very conceptual" and that there is no estimated cost yet because a project hasn't been decided on.
The potential project would focus on consolidating space to create a more efficient district building, Reimer explained. He said a number of different things could be explored including exterior works, parking lot refurbishment and other consolidation items.
At the Sept. 9 school board meeting, several designs were presented from the district's architect, SEI Design.
The two primary areas of focus would be consolidation of the two cafeterias and consolidation of both libraries in two versus four areas. Reimer said this would result in more effective use of space, staff and time while reducing building costs through more efficient heating, air, lighting, equipment and other utilities.
Other project ideas presented to the board included a new entrance for the auditorium, exterior areas of the courtyard, a new playground, widening the track with turf and installing drainage, refurbishing the athletic fields and resurfacing the parking lots.
According to numbers presented in the board meeting minutes, if the district were to go ahead with all those projects, the maximum cost could be $13.6 million.
School board president Randall Atwater said the project was inspired by attempts to make the buildings on campus as efficient as possible in light of declining enrollment.
