ALBANY — New Yorkers can expect more fireworks as political appointees finish writing laws for a $100 million system to let political candidates run with public funds.
Critics argue the nine-member Public Campaign Financing Commission is the latest example of lawmakers and the governor failing to pass laws themselves and unconstitutionally shoving off responsibility to a state commission that lacks expertise, staffing and a budget for legal battles.
Lawmakers budgeted $100 million for a system that would match candidates' fundraising with taxpayer money in hopes of reducing the role of deep-pocketed donors and corporations that have long held sway in Albany. The commission has until Dec. 1 to release its proposal, which becomes law unless lawmakers return to Albany to overturn it.
The commissioners seem to agree on some big issues, including how much candidates must raise to qualify for public matching funds and from how many donors. But they could always change their minds, so what their final report will say is unclear.
This past week, commissioners voted for limits of $5,000 per donor for Assembly races and $10,000 for Senate races, down from roughly $9,000 and $19,000. Some commissioners warned against setting the limits any lower, saying that would hurt candidates opposed by independent groups who can spend vast sums.
But Reinvent Albany senior policy adviser Alex Camarda said the proposed limits are still much too high to combat corruption. Federal presidential candidates, for example can raise $5,600 from a single donor.
“They still permit candidates to rely heavily on big money, in particular incumbents, which is one of the main problems with campaign finance in New York State,” he said.
Advocates want to limit public matching funds to money from small donors, prevent candidates from rolling over war chests from previous elections and allow candidates to seek out-of-district matching contributions.
The commission may also make it tougher for minor parties like the Independence, Conservative and Working Families parties to get on the ballot in a general election.
Right now, a small party can get a ballot line if their candidates got 50,000 votes in the last election. New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs, a commissioner, has proposed raising that requirement to 250,000 votes. That’s a level few small parties now reach.Commissions lack staffing and budgets, which critics say fuel concerns about public accountability and transparency.
For instance, commissioners have yet to name an officer responsible for handling requests for public records — a key tool for understanding how taxpayer money is being spent and government agencies are operating.
"The inability to respond adequately to FOILs is unfortunately a symptom of how this commission has behaved since day one, with too little transparency and accountability and actions that suggest instead of following data and expert advice, people at a higher level with political motivations are pulling the strings," said Dave Palmer, campaign manager for Fair Elections NY, referencing New York’s Freedom of Information Law.
A lawyer representing the commission in litigation told The Associated Press that the commission would grant or deny its own public records request for documents that would shed light on the commission's decision-making process by the day after Thanksgiving.
