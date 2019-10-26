ALBANY — Two lawsuits filed this year against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration argue state health officials facing a $1.7 billion shortfall bypassed the public and the legislature while in moving to slash hundreds of millions of Medicaid dollars for elderly and disabled people.
Groups serving over 75,000 senior and disabled New Yorkers are cautiously celebrating a judge's Oct. 11 reversal of what advocates say would amount to a $150 million cut to Medicaid. And nursing home advocacy groups on Thursday lodged a lawsuit saying Cuomo's administration is trying to address the shortfall by jeopardizing $352 million in state and federal funding.
At the heart of both lawsuits is the Democratic administration's strong push to curb ballooning Medicaid spending. About $3.5 billion in Medicaid money this year is going to programs serving people who hire their own personal aides. Another $5 billion is going to nursing homes, which last fall received the first cost-of-living increase in over a decade.
The lawsuit and Oct. 11 decision are under review, according to a Department of Health spokeswoman.
Twelve nursing homes have closed over the past five years, and two dozen Democratic lawmakers have called nursing home cuts "unrealistic and dangerous." Leaders of groups serving elderly and disabled New Yorkers who hire their own personal care aides are worried the state will still push ahead with cuts amid budgetary scrutiny.
Rising long-term care costs, the minimum wage, declining federal funds and increasing enrollment are fueling the shortfall, according to New York's budget office spokesman. This year, Cuomo proposed and withdrew $500 million in across-the-board Medicaid cuts, and later delayed $1.7 billion in Medicaid payments by three days, into the next fiscal year, to abide by a spending cap and avoid payment cuts.
But as budget officials consider implementing more delayed payments or cuts, the state hasn't shared details that could shed light on how the shortfall appears to have suddenly ballooned. Cuomo's budget office, for example, hasn't responded to an Associated Press request for a breakdown of previous delayed payments.
About two dozen Democratic lawmakers called in a Sept. 11 letter for Cuomo's administration to delay cuts. On Oct. 9, the health department sent nursing homes letters saying cuts were effective retroactive to July 1.
The lawsuit filed Thursday asks the state court to halt the "irrational, bean-counting" formula, which advocates say will lead to higher-than-expected cuts. It comes nearly two weeks after a state judge ruled Cuomo's health agency should have gone through the public rulemaking process before trying to cut $150 million in administrative costs from the program serving Medicaid recipients who hire their own aides.
