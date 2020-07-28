Car crashes into boats at LaSalle Yacht Club

A car crashed into two boats tied to a dock at the LaSalle Yacht Club in Niagara Falls early Tuesday.
Niagara Falls police were called to the scene at around 6 a.m. Tuesday where they found a black Chevy Impala sitting on top of a pair of parked boats in the yacht club marina. Initial reports indicate that the vehicle drove off the dock and that the female driver and a female passenger were not injured.
The matter remains under investigation.
