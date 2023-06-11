The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Sunday morning crash involving a car driven into an apartment complex on Plaza Drive in the Town of Wheatfield.
Deputies responded to the apartment complex struck by the vehicle about 1:40 a.m. and driver, a Town of Lockport woman, outside of the car crying. The front half of the car had penetrated the building and gone into a bathroom, where it came to rest.
Deputies entered the damaged apartment and found an unharmed resident in the kitchen.
The remaining residents of the complex had exited the building prior to the deputies responding. None of them were injured.
Investigation revealed that the 2012 Kia Optima was traveling east on Sawyer Drive when the driver stated she attempted to brake, however, the brakes failed. The vehicle continued off the roadway, through a yard and struck the apartment complex.
Due to the nature of the accident, the driver was transported by Tri-Community Ambulance to NFMMC for an evaluation.
Bergholz and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist. The Town of Pendleton Building Inspector responded to the scene and deemed apartment #1 uninhabitable, however, the remaining apartments were deemed safe for the tenants to return.
At the time of the incident, there was no estimate of damage reported.
