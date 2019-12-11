ALBANY — New York doctors are registering strong objections to a congressional plan aimed at cushioning patients from "surprise" medical bills that can arise after they get treatment from providers outside their insurance network.
"This is really like a gift to the insurance companies," Dr. Art Fougner, president of the Medical Society of the State of New York, told CNHI Tuesday.
Fougner was commenting on what is being billed as compromise legislation in Washington that attempts to resolve disputes between physicians and insurance companies after patients get bills for out-of-network emergency care or from specialists at in-network hospitals.
The Medical Society, in staking out its position on the compromise, said it agrees with the goal of shielding patients from out-of-network medical bills.
But the plan advanced by Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, "would hand market dominant health insurers a shiny new club to enable (insurers) to drop more physicians from their networks," the Medical Society said in a statement.
The legislation, according to the society, would also hurt the ability of doctors to "negotiate fairly" with the insurers on charges sought for medical care.
Under the legislation, bills greater than $750 could be brought to arbitration for a binding price determination, though bills less than that sum would be paid at a default price based on in-network charges from the region where the patient was treated.
Out of network care can lead to costly charges for patients who did not know the doctor who was treating them was not within their insurance company's network or were unaware the procedure they received wasn't covered by their health plan.
The New York Healh Plan Association, which represents both private and not-for-profit health insurers, said it welcomes the federal legislation to establish a benchmark for resolving billing issues.
"Notably, the proposal incorporates other provisions aimed at providing greater consumer protections while also seeking to ensure health coverage remains affordable," the Health Plan Association said. The industry group said the federal measure will increase transparency of health care costs and provide affordable options for consumers and employers.
The state Department of Financial Services, in a September report, noted its review of more than 2,000 consumer complaints found that the average out-of-network emergency bill was $7,006. The insurers paid an average of $3,228 of that sum, resulting in consumers having to pay the other $3,778. The state agency also said a New York law that takes consumers out of the billing dispute process has saved New Yorkers more than $400 million with respect to emergency care bills alone.
The state agency also pointed to a Kaiser Family Foundation study that found that 18% of all emergency room visits in 2017 resulted in out-of-network charges.
Another doctors' group, the American College of Radiology, also criticized the legislation, warning it will have "unintended impacts" on access to health care.
"These government price controls would set arbitrary and artificial price points that benefit insurers while restricting the number of providers who can afford to offer such services," the group advocating for radiologists said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.