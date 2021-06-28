An outdoor career fair will be held at Ida Fritz Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
The fair, organized by the Niagara County Department of Employment and Training, has attracted more than 30 employers with open positions, according to director Donald Jablonski.
“Employers have openings they need to fill and are anxious to hire, so whether you are unemployed or looking for a new opportunity, you should definitely attend,” he said.
The department's WorkSource1 team will be present to let job seekers know of available support services including resume writing and interview prep.
A county-organized career fair at Oppenheim Park, in Wheatfield, earlier this month attracted a "tremendous number" of job seekers, Jablonski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.