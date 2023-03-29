Lockport High School will host 2023 Career Interview Days from June 5 through June 9. Businesses that are seeking employable high school graduates to fill positions are invited to participate.
According to LHS business teacher Jill DiTullio, students will sign up for in-person interviews based on hiring businesses' needs and open positions, and their qualifications.
For more information, contact DiTullio at 716-478-4450, extension 5247, or jditullio@lockportschools.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.