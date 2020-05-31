Carnegie Arts Center planning a virtual art show

Starting next month, the Carnegie Arts Center in North Tonawanda will be holding a virtual art show.
“Carnegie Art Festival: A Virtual Art Experience” will be held on the facility's website for visitors to browse though artwork and handmade items created by numerous artists.
Natalie Brown, the program coordinator of the Carnegie Arts Center, said this came about after the cancellation of Canal Fest. The center realized they wanted to provide an opportunity for people to showcase and sell their crafts. Unlike some people who have used a virtual art gallery for some showings, the center will be using a standard webpage to be determined. Brown spoke about some of the submission they have received.
“We have received some amazing submissions of pretty much every art form I can think of," Brown said. “Everything from ceramics to painting, jewelry. Anything people create. We have photography, drawings, origami, and every type of creative person is coming out and submitting work. We’re hoping to get at least 100 artists.”
As of now, they are almost at 100 but there is no cap on the number. Like many local organizations, they are trying something different to keep the community interested. So far, the development of the website has gone smoothly, Brown said, but this isn’t unfamiliar territory.
In April, the Carnegie Arts Center did an exhibition for the Buffalo Society of Artists. The show was supposed to happen at the center but was instead put online and viewed as an online galley. Brown said the event went well and a painting was sold this was as well. As Western New York begins the statewide reopening process, the Carnegie Arts Center is considering online programs for the time being.
“We’re are working on some virtual programming,” Brown said. “We’re actually working on an audience survey and we’re going to survey the community to see what they want to see. We’re not sure if people want to do virtual art classes or events, or would they rather to be in person with social distancing. We’re going to survey our audience to make sure we’re serving them the best way we know how. Then we’ll definitely plan virtual events if that’s what people want.”
If they are able, they are looking to do online exhibitions since they usually do an exhibition a month. There are usually two years planned in advance, Brown said, if not the event will be held virtually. Sometime this is not possible due to the art form of the capacity at the center. Other ideas would be art classes and workshops online. People would be given the necessary art supplies along with a video to watch to learn how to create different things.
Brown added she is looking to do a video series detailing the history of the Carnegie Arts Center as well. For the time being the center is working on a plan to follow the social distancing rules and they are doing research to ensure the social distancing requirements are fulfilled. They would open as part of phase four, arts and entertainment. Brown said this would be sometime in July, though she is skeptical that this timeline could be extended. She spoke about the state of the center since the pandemic forced them to shut down a few months ago.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Brown said. “We’re maintaining, we do miss everybody. We miss our community. We miss having people in our beautiful space. The arts are meant to be experienced in person so that’s definitely been a challenge. But, our staff and our board have been working hard to come up with virtual experiences and ways to bring people back into the space when we’re allowed. On a financial level we have been able to get some emergency grants, and we are doing well with that.”
Some of the grants funding they’ve received is from the Arts Services Initiative of WNY, the CARES act loan and the Small Business Administration Disaster Loan. With regards to the pandemic, Brown sees this as a opportunity rather than a challenge. For her, this is a time to grow and develop new programs.
