MEDINA — Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire that broke out inside the sandstone building at 613 Main St. just before noon Friday. Multiple fire companies were called to assist.
The building housed Nu Floor Carpets.
Residents in the area were advised by the Village of Medina to stay indoors, with doors and windows closed, due to the intense smoke and possibility of toxins. As of 3 p.m., Main Street was closed from Maple Ridge Road to the railroad tracks.
Mayor Mike Sidari also posted on Facebook that the owner of the building, Jeff Fuller, had to be rescued from a second-floor window by firefighters.
