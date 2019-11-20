The Kenan Arts Council will present the 39th annual Holiday Gift Show at the Kenan Center this weekend. The show opens at 5 p.m. Friday at the splendidly decorated Kenan House, the Education Building and Taylor Theater.
This year’s gift show features more than 40 juried artisans and four food and wine vendors: Black Willow Winery, All That Chocolate, Winslow’s Choice jams and jellies and beekeeper Geri Hens of Lockport, selling organic honey.
Six new artisans are participating in the show. They and their crafts are: Mellisa Buckley, woven scarves and collages; Pauline Hoffman, naturally scented body products; Jackie LoVullo, whimisical wreaths; Diana Storm, jewelry; Ray Deibel, wooden items; and Erik Sikora, alpaca wear.
Kenan Center-affiliated groups are vendors as well. Kenan Quilters’ Guild is hosting a quilt raffle; Friends of the Kenan Herb Club has herbal gifts; and the arts council’s traditional Gourmet Goody Booth is filled with baked goods and treats.
Hilltop Restaurant is operating Onstage Cafe in the Taylor Theater. A variety of soups, sandwiches and desserts will be available.
Throughout the show, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be handing out goodies.
New to the show this year is gift wrapping service. Donations benefit the Kenan Arts Council’s programs and scholarship fund. The council also is hosting a raffle for a $500 Visa card; tickets are $1 each.
Holiday Gift Show hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4.
For more information, call 433-2617 or go to kenancenter.org.
