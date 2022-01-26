Carrying the Empire State Winter Games torch

The torch for the 2022 Empire State Winter Games will be passing through Lockport at 51 Canal St. where at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Ice Dance Team members James Koszuta and Maria Bjorkli will take it to the Cornerstone Arena where competing ice skaters Ania Bobinski, Emma Bobinski, Morgan Oakes, Olivia Pajonk, Abigail Kennedy, Julia French and Victoria Fuzak will show off their skating moves to the public.
The Empire State Winter Games are back after a year off due to COVID-19. The location of the games will be Lake Placid and they will run between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6.
While the Ice Dance Team will not be competing at the games, the seven other skaters who are performing in the arena as the torch is run in are representing the Buffalo Skating Club Skaters.
“The mayor is speaking for a few minutes, then they’re going to run the torch in and then we’re going to have the skaters perform,” Dawn Ahlers, figure skating director at the Cornerstone Ice Arena, said of the passing of the torch. “They’ll be all dressed up for Sunday.”
Ahlers said she remembers competing at the games as a figure skater.
“They’ve been around, because I remember competing in them as a kid,” she said. “It’s kind of nice because it’s all the sports. It’s like all winter sports. It’s very nice because it mirrors the Olympics where there is an opening ceremony for all the skaters on Thursday evening. (And) they’re all on the 1989 Olympic Arena in Lake Placid. It’s kind of neat.”
Ahlers said there is no qualifying event before the Empire State Winter Games this year and her skaters simply had to sign up.
“Now there’s just a registration and you’re ready to go,” she said
Sports include skating, skiing, hockey, bobsled and other winter sports.
The Buffalo Skating Club Skaters will be competing on Feb. 4.
