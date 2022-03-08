NIAGARA FALLS — Workers at Cascades Containerboard Packing in the city have overwhelmingly ratified a collective bargaining agreement which will remain in place until the end of the year.
Some employees will receive retroactive pay from working over the last couple years, according to Business Representative Ron Warner of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers. The contract comes after employees voted to join the union in April 2019
Cascades Containerboard is a Quebec-owned company and has been the repeated target of community complaints because of foul odors emitted during waste treatment.
Warner said with the first contract out of the way, things should be easier now because the structure is in place. Warner said it should take about two weeks to negotiate the next deal.
The 100 or so employees at the plant make a wage of about $25 per hour working a rotating swing shift so the plant remains staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week but no one is stuck working only nights and weekends.
“The conditions are terrible. The hours are terrible. The work is tough. It is a hard place to work,” Warner said.
He added that with a contract in place, there will be rules and guidelines to be followed and “no more favorite son status.”
As for the continuous issue with odors proliferating the in the community, he said he understands.
“We are continuously concerned about the conditions for everybody working there and the neighborhood,” Warner said. “Many of the employees live in the neighborhood.”
He added that the new contract could be a sign that organized labor is rising again.
“If we don’t have it, if it doesn’t happen, we are going to lose the middle class all together,” he said. “The only people making out are the 1%. It’s not the working class.”
A call to Cascades management for comment was not returned as of the Gazette's deadline.
