With a theme of "Hope," Catholic Charities of Buffalo launched Appeal 2021 with a goal of raising $10 million by June 30.
"For 97 years Catholic Charities has been supporting the community with basic and crucial needs, providing a beacon of hope to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet and those who are facing challenges with their health and well-being," said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. "We are confident that in the days and weeks ahead, Western New Yorkers will once again show their generosity by supporting Appeal 2021 and giving hope to individuals, children and families in need throughout our region."
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities is the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all faiths across all eight counties of Western New York.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher, in one of his first public appearances as newly installed 15th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, spoke about the Appeal as being where the "rubber meets the road and how we demonstrate and experience the transformative love of the gospel of Jesus Christ."
"With your continued support, the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is addressing real needs of real people each and every day — person to person, providing comfort and healing," Fisher said.
Rick Cronin, the chair of Appeal 2021, added, "Tens of thousands of our neighbors across our community continue to rely on the critical programs and services provided by Catholic Charities and the diocesan ministries and programs that benefit from the Fund for the Faith. During the darkest days of the ongoing pandemic, Catholic Charities has provided hope for so many — families who are seeking assistance at a food pantry for the first time, individuals in need of mental health counseling, seniors looking to connect with others during an isolating time, and so many more. Catholic Charities has never been needed more by so many."
Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 149,000 individuals, children, and families in 2020. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.
Again this year, donors can designate their Appeal gift for: the Appeal, which benefits both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; Catholic Charities only; or the Fund for the Faith only.
The patron saint of Appeal 2021 is St. Ignatius of Loyola. Appeal volunteer workshops and events are now underway virtually throughout the region.
To donate, visit ccwny.org/donation or call 218-1400. To find help through Catholic Charities, call the Helpline at 218-1419.
Appeal 2021 was launched at Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna.
