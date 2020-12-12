Catholic Charities brings 'pop-up' services to Niagara

Catholic Charities hosted a Parish Parking Lot Pop Up in Niagara Falls on Saturday.
"As the pandemic continues, Catholic Charities has been committed, now more than ever, to serve as a beacon of hope to our neighbors in need," said Bob Goods, Catholic Charities regional director for Niagara County.
Catholic Charities team members were on hand at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at 1413 Pine Ave., to share free personal care items, cleaning and paper products, and diapers and diaper bags courtesy of the Women Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. Catholic Charities staff were also on hand to answer questions about any of the services that are available.
“We understand the impact this ongoing public health crisis is having for our neighbors struggling to make ends meet and the impact it can have on one’s mental health and well-being," Goods said. "Although many of our services are now being offered virtually, Catholic Charities is here if you or someone you know may need help, even if you have never needed it before.”
Since the start of the pandemic in March, Catholic Charities has continued to provide services to WNY individuals and families in need through many programs, including food pantries, basic emergency assistance and counseling.
Services available in Niagara County include emergency financial assistance, rent and utility assistance, counseling for individuals, children and families, and three mental health clinics serving children and their families. Also, WIC, Multisystemic Therapy to address youth problematic behaviors, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness Program, Domestic Violence Program for Men, Health Home Care Management and the In-School Social Work program.
Additional information about Catholic Charities’ Niagara County services can be found at ccwny.org/services or by calling 282-2351.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.