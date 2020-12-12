Catholic Charities brings 'pop-up' services to Niagara

Paul Battson/contributorCatholic Charities workers, from left, Judette Dahleiden, Bob Goods, Bridget Edwards, Melanie Ricketts and Shenna Saqib, handed out free personal care items, cleaning and paper products and other items courtesy of the Women, Infants, Children (WIC) nutrition program on Saturday. The event was held at the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.