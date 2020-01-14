Catholic Charities launches Appeal 2020    

BUFFALO — Catholic Charities on Tuesday launched Appeal 2020, setting a goal of $10 million. This year’s theme is “Think of Me.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 51 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across dozens of sites in the eight counties of Western New York, along with a number of ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities benefited more than 160,000 people in 2019.
The 2020 goal is $1 million lower than the goal of several preceding annual appeals. Says Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, “Our $10 million goal recognizes the challenges associated with raising such a significant amount of money in today’s environment while also realizing the ongoing need for the critical programs and services that we provide.”
The chair of Appeal 2020 is Rick Cronin. Cronin has served as parish chair for the Appeal for the past seven years and will serve his 28th year as chair of the Appeal in his home parish of St. Margaret Church, Buffalo. He was a 37-year employee of the Social Security Administration before his retirement.
“Despite whatever challenges may come, tens of thousands across our community continue to rely on the support provided by Catholic Charities,” Cronin said. “We must come together as a faith community and think of our neighbors in need. When considering your donation, think of that hungry family who received food or that young person who was able to get back on track by earning a high school equivalency diploma. These are the individuals who benefit from your contribution to Catholic Charities.”
Again this year, donors will have the ability to designate their Appeal gift and they can choose from three options: give to the Appeal, which benefits Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; give to Catholic Charities only; or give to the Fund for the Faith only.
Appeal 2020 runs through June 30. Volunteer workshops and events are now underway throughout the region. In Niagara County, a workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2671 Townline Road, Ransomville.
The patron saint of Appeal 2020 is St. Joseph.
To make a donation, call 716-218-1400 or visit ccwny.org.
