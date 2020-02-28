Catholic Diocese of Buffalo files bankruptcy

BUFFALO -- In a widely expected move, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early Friday morning.
Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, the apostolic administrator of the diocese, described the action as "a path forward to healing and restorative justice."
But critics of the diocese called the filing "a disappointing, albeit not surprising, attempt by the diocese to hide the truth at the expense of survivors."
The move to bankruptcy will have an immediate impact on the hundreds of lawsuits filed under New York's Child Victims Act against the diocese by victims of sexual abuse at the hands of predatory priests. Those suits, currently pending in state courts, will now be transferred to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
And that transfer of cases will freeze the proceedings, including attempts by the attorneys for victims to obtain documents from the diocese and conduct depositions of church officials.
"The Diocese of Buffalo is using bankruptcy to continue to conceal the truth about predator priests," attorney Jeff Anderson, who represents hundreds of victim-survivors with pending lawsuits against the diocese, said. "This bankruptcy is designed to critically impede the excavation of information through the civil justice system and directly undermines the spirit and intent of the Child Victims Act."
Anderson, and fellow survivor attorney Steve Boyd, said the bankruptcy filing will limit the ability of survivors to unearth information about priests accused of sexually abused children and "what the diocese and its top officials knew about the alleged abusers and when they knew it."
But for Scharfenberger the move will allow the diocese to reorganize "with a primary aim of enabling financial resolution for the most number of individuals who have filed claims under the Child Victims Act."
"We want to do this in a way that is fair to all of those who are entitled to restorative justice," Scharfenberger said during a news conference early Friday afternoon. "I'm very, very happy that we've taken this step."
While the bankruptcy is pending, the diocese will be able to continue its regular daily operations.
"We can still meet our (financial) obligations," Scharfenberger said. "This is the first stage of a long process."
Attorneys for the diocese stressed that the bankruptcy has no effect on individual parishes, or other entities affiliated with the diocese, such as Catholic Charities.
"(The) formal announcement by the Diocese of Buffalo regarding its pursuit of reorganization through Chapter 11 provides Catholic Charities of Buffalo another opportunity to communicate that we are a separate nonprofit organization, a distinct entity from the Diocese. As such, we are not involved or included in the process," Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer said. "The Diocese of Buffalo and Catholic Charities of Buffalo are inextricably linked through our shared values and beliefs, and always will be. The fact remains though that we are separate and distinct entities."
Similar statements were released by entities like the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and various Catholic elementary and secondary schools.
"When the magnitude of victims claims against the Diocese of Buffalo under the Child Victims Act became clear several months ago, the Movement to Restore Trust concluded that a bankruptcy filing by the diocese was inevitable," John Hurley, Movement to Restore Trust Organizing Committee member, said. "Resolving the claims of victims of sex abuse under the supervision of a federal bankruptcy judge is the only way to insure the prompt, fair and equitable treatment of claimants."
The Buffalo diocese is the 25th diocese or religious order in the United States to file for bankruptcy reorganization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.