Attending Mass at Catholic churches in Niagara County and across Western New York will have a different feel to it under guidelines released Thursday by the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.
As part of what diocesan officials describe as its "Forward in Faith" plans, parishioners, ministers, ushers and other celebrants will be required to wear masks while attending services. Hymn books will be removed from all churches in the diocese and Holy Water bowls traditionally found at the entrance to church buildings will remain empty.
In addition, the diocese, which unveiled its new set of guidelines following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that limited church services were allowed to resume across the state on Thursday, is also requiring church leaders to provide hand sanitizer to visitors and adhere to strict standards where cleaning of "high-use areas" and restrooms are concerned.
In the "Guidance for Returning to Parish Life," Apostolic Administrator and Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said it was "essential" for parishioners to feel welcome in their parish homes and that the guidelines were intended to create a "familiar, comfortable experience," while balancing pastoral care with "an eye to cleanliness, safety, and the common good." He described the diocese's plan for returning to public celebrations as having a goal of being "safe, gradual, and ordered."
We will strive for progress, not perfection," he wrote in the guidelines. "There will, no doubt, be challenges and frustrations, and adjustments may need to be made along the way. We must accept reasonable sacrifices to serve our own community, so as not to contribute to a rebound effect of the virus."
The Rev. Sean Paul Fleming, the diocese's director of worship who has been leading the diocesan working group on reopening plans, said pastors will be supported through the process and the goal will be to "mitigate the risks of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, especially for those who are most vulnerable."
"Our many parishes across Western New York will need time to implement the necessary precautions and ensure that there is a consistent approach for safeguarding the health and safety of all who will now once again gather for liturgies and participation in the church’s sacraments," he said.
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and other Holy Days of Obligation remains in effect, according to diocese officials. The opportunity to participate in live-streamed Masses can be found at Live-Streamed Masses.
The Diocese of Buffalo encompasses two regional councils — Western New York (including Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties) and the Finger Lakes (including Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties). For a full list of the guidelines, visit the diocese’s website at www.buffalodiocese.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.